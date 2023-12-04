Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Commercial in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
#32172706 Building plot.Burgas region, Nessebar community, Tinkovo village, Kayraka locality…
€61,200
Commercial in Medovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Medovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 932 m²
#32124140A plot of land in the village is offered for sale. Medovo, Pomorie Municipality. Pr…
€61,100
Commercial in Goritsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Area 447 m²
ID 31173186A plot of land for sale, ideal for building a house in the village of Gorica, smo…
€13,500
Commercial in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Area 4 400 m²
##30005490 A plot of land with the status of agriculture in Kableshkovo, with a beautiful pa…
€16,700
Commercial in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Area 6 000 m²
ID 29579184 We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, on the way from Kables…
€46,500
Commercial in Bata, Bulgaria
Commercial
Bata, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
#29617866 The current business is the production of wooden bracelets - pellets in Bulgaria i…
€690,000
Commercial in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 29623320We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, on the way from Kablesh…
€23,300
Commercial in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
€750,000
Restaurant in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 358 m²
€220,000
Hotel 20 rooms with bathroom in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms with bathroom
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 20 600 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a working, picturesque location above the sea, i…
€8,00M
