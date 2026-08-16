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Сommercial property in Pomorie, Bulgaria

;
Aheloy
17
Kableshkovo
5
46 properties total found
Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The Midia Grand Resort / Midia Complex is a large apartment complex d…
$146,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 7 653 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 7 653 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 7 653 m²
ID 33045692Area:7653 sq.m. Location: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, the area of the…
$490,803
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Hotel 43 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: The Vineyards - Muscat is one of the buildings in the exclusive resid…
$69,155
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Description of object: This modern house appears to be the perfect place for a comfortable a…
$518,911
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 49 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 49 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Description of object: Marina Cape is one of the largest and most renowned residential compl…
$68,554
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Goritsa, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
ID 30466048For sale two plots of land of 500 sq m in the village of Gorica, Pomorie communit…
$30,148
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TekceTekce
Commercial property in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial property
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer you an underground parking space for 2 cars in the center of…
$46,048
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 2 636 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial property 2 636 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 2 636 m²
ID 33422766We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in Pomorie, Paleokastro area Cost: 87 …
$132,743
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Commercial property 5 495 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 5 495 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 5 495 m²
ID 30928556A plot of agricultural land is offered for sale near the town of Kableshkovo, the…
$41,638
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Bata, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Bata, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/1
#29617866 The current business is the production of wood braces-pellets in Bulgaria in the v…
$697,270
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Hotel 91 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 91 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Description of object: Vineyards Panorama is a modern, gated residential development of the …
$146,529
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 3 085 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 085 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 3 085 m²
ID 33347146 Area:3085 sq.m. Location: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, the area of St…
$28,280
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Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The holiday complex Midia Grand Resort in Aheloy was built in 2005. I…
$145,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 57 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 57 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Description of object: A residential building in Pomorie with breathtaking sea views, locate…
$135,649
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Restaurant 358 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Restaurant 358 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 358 m²
We offer for sale a partially equipped, functioning restaurant on 2 levels, on the first sea…
$246,420
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Hotel 38 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 38 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: The Midia Resort is a sprawling residential and holiday complex locat…
$81,645
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 5 000 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial property 5 000 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Area 5 000 m²
##29287500 A plot of land is offered in Pomorie in the locality of Lahana with a frontal vie…
$1,18M
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Hotel 265 m² in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 265 m²
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Description of object: The spacious 770 m² property is ideal for creating a recreational are…
$296,610
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 63 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 63 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy 3 is a modern, gated residential complex located in a …
$77,295
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 1 932 m² in Medovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 932 m²
Medovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 932 m²
#32124140A plot of land in the village is offered for sale. Medovo, Pomorie Municipality. Pr…
$64,277
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Commercial property in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial property
Pomorie, Bulgaria
#32714572 A plot of land is offered in Pomorie in the area of Bata.Price: 12,500 eurosLocati…
$14,221
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Hotel 88 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 88 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Description of object: Sunset Resort Family generally refers to family apartments or buildin…
$137,168
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 900 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial property 900 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 900 m²
Floor 4/4
#30781694We offer you a residential building on the main road in Sofia.PomoriePrice: 855 000…
$1,27M
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Hotel 50 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 50 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Marina Cape Residential Complex, Aheloy Marina Cape is one of the la…
$68,554
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 165 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 165 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is a magnificent top-class resort. It is located di…
$119,899
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 2 007 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 2 007 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 2 007 m²
ID 33293676We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land of the regulation ,Akheloy,Babata area…
$128,126
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Hotel 82 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 82 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Description of object: Fully furnished 2-room apartment in the sought-after Sunset Resort in…
$97,004
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 29623320We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land , on the way from Kableshkovo to Medov…
$26,507
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Commercial property 11 484 m² in Bata, Bulgaria
Commercial property 11 484 m²
Bata, Bulgaria
Area 11 484 m²
Two land plots in the UIP in the village of Bata are an excellent investment in a promising …
$246,690
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Hotel 59 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy is a modern residential complex located in a quiet are…
$88,312
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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