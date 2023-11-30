Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Kableshkovo

Commercial real estate in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

6 properties total found
Commercial in Medovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Medovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 932 m²
#32124140A plot of land in the village is offered for sale. Medovo, Pomorie Municipality. Pr…
€61,100
Commercial in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 5 495 m²
ID 30928556A plot of agricultural land is offered for sale near the town of Kableshkovo, the…
€36,600
Commercial in Laka, Bulgaria
Commercial
Laka, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 30377448We offer 12 plots of land near the village of Kableshkovo, region. Burgas: 1. Agr…
€54,000
Commercial in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Area 4 400 m²
##30005490 A plot of land with the status of agriculture in Kableshkovo, with a beautiful pa…
€16,700
Commercial in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Area 6 000 m²
ID 29579184 We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, on the way from Kables…
€46,500
Commercial in Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Aleksandrovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 29623320We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, on the way from Kablesh…
€23,300
