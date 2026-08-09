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Сommercial property in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 29623320We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land , on the way from Kableshkovo to Medov…
$26,507
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Commercial property 6 000 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 6 000 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 6 000 m²
ID 29579184 We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land on the way from Kableshkovo to Medov…
$53,128
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Commercial property 5 495 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 5 495 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 5 495 m²
ID 30928556A plot of agricultural land is offered for sale near the town of Kableshkovo, the…
$41,638
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 500 m² in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 500 m²
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 500 m²
ID 33555040Price: from 15,000 eurosLocality: s. KableshkovoPlot area: 500 sq.m.Payment schem…
$17,065
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Commercial property in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
$866,925
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