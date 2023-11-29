Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Sofia

Commercial real estate in Sofia, Bulgaria

offices
6
shops
5
15 properties total found
Office in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
€91,945
Leave a request
Shop with parking in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop with parking
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 350 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A store for sale in an extremely communicative place with a large f…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Office with security in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office with security
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE An office for sale in a communicative place near a metro station, p…
€51,000
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 8
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A shop for sale in the Metro City shopping center near public trans…
€149,000
Leave a request
Hotel with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Hotel with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 260 m²
KVADRAT REAL ESTATE offers for sale a unique property with historical value and perfect lo…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Office 5 rooms with bathroom in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 5 rooms with bathroom
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
KVADRAT Agency presents you a brand new fully furnished and ready to use office, extremely…
€300,000
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
The Square Agency is pleased to offer you a wonderful shop in Rozadnika quarter on Al. Sta…
€74,940
Leave a request
Restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a READY BUSINE…
€24,900
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 123 m²
€117,325
Leave a request
Office 2 rooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 2 rooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€63,280
Leave a request
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
€56,307
Leave a request
Shop in Sofia, Bulgaria
Shop
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 700 m²
€730,000
Leave a request
Investment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Investment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 55 m²
€35,000
Leave a request
Office 1 room in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office 1 room
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
€57,500
Leave a request
Commercial in Sofia, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 276 m²
€330,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir