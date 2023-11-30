Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Varna, Bulgaria

4 properties total found
Commercial with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Varna, Bulgaria
Commercial with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 255 m²
Great opportunity to invest in a restaurant. This institution is one of the most successful …
€447,322
Commercial in Byala, Bulgaria
Commercial
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 1 100 m²
#31201284A plot of land is offered in a plot of land, 900 m. From the sea.Location: GR. Byal…
€79,500
Commercial in Byala, Bulgaria
Commercial
Byala, Bulgaria
Area 2 303 m²
We offer for sale a unique land for construction in the city of Byala, 50 m from the sea! Wi…
€300,000
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 20 rooms with Bedrooms
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Selling a working business - hotel Locality: Evksinograd, Varna, Bulgaria Area: 2000.00 sq…
€1,000,000
