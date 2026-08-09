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Сommercial property in Dobrich, Bulgaria

;
Balchik
6
13 properties total found
Hotel 100 m² in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Hotel 100 m²
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a small coastal town on Bulgaria's northern coast, located…
$157,251
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 101 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 101 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$154,028
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 75 m² in Izvorovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 75 m²
Izvorovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Description of object: We present to you an inviting single-family house in the charming vil…
$35,053
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 3 000 m² in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
ID 33876218 Price: 72,300 eurosLocation : Obrochishche village, commonly.Balchik, the region…
$68,259
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Hotel 89 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 89 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$134,714
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 300 m² in General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 300 m²
General Toshevo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Description of object: We are offering a spacious multi-story house in the town of General T…
$131,529
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 98 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 98 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$126,152
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 2 564 m² in Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 2 564 m²
Rogachevo, Bulgaria
Area 2 564 m²
Floor 2/2
The PANORAMA-BULTRAK Hotel complex is offered for sale - a cozy corner at the foot of the mo…
$2,62M
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Hotel 109 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 109 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$166,109
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 100 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 100 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$152,980
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 84 m² in Balchik, Bulgaria
Hotel 84 m²
Balchik, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Description of object: Kavarna is a cozy seaside resort on the northern Black Sea coast in t…
$154,028
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Modern hotel complex in Bulgaria on the Black Sea for sale! in Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Modern hotel complex in Bulgaria on the Black Sea for sale!
Obrochishte, Bulgaria
Rooms 326
Area 25 000 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern hotel complex in Bulgaria on the Black Sea for sale! The property is located in Al…
$10,60M
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Luxury Mansion-Hotel North Of Varna, Bulgaria in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Luxury Mansion-Hotel North Of Varna, Bulgaria
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Rooms 19
Area 2 600 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale an exquisite Mansion-Hotel on the seaside of Bulgaria nort…
$4,28M
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Property types in Dobrich

hotels
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