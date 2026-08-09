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Сommercial property in Aheloy, Bulgaria

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hotels
13
17 properties total found
Hotel 50 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 50 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Marina Cape Residential Complex, Aheloy Marina Cape is one of the la…
$68,554
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 38 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 38 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Description of object: The Midia Resort is a sprawling residential and holiday complex locat…
$81,645
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 43 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: The Vineyards - Muscat is one of the buildings in the exclusive resid…
$69,155
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 3 085 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 085 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 3 085 m²
ID 33347146 Area:3085 sq.m. Location: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, the area of St…
$28,280
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Hotel 92 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 92 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Description of object: 🏡 Three-Room Apartment (155 m²) with Sea View in Midia Resort, Aheloy…
$125,678
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The holiday complex Midia Grand Resort in Aheloy was built in 2005. I…
$145,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 49 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 49 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Description of object: Marina Cape is one of the largest and most renowned residential compl…
$68,554
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The Midia Resort (often also called Midia Family Resort) is a large h…
$142,737
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 2 007 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 2 007 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 2 007 m²
ID 33293676We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land of the regulation ,Akheloy,Babata area…
$128,126
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Commercial property 7 653 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 7 653 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 7 653 m²
ID 33045692Area:7653 sq.m. Location: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, the area of the…
$490,803
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Hotel 63 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 63 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy 3 is a modern, gated residential complex located in a …
$77,295
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 180 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 180 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Description of object: We offer a fully furnished villa with three bedrooms and a private po…
$300,318
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 78 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 78 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Objektbeschreibung: Modern complex for business and leisure Sole Mar The complex offers a w…
$155,683
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 95 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Description of object: The Midia Grand Resort / Midia Complex is a large apartment complex d…
$146,460
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Commercial property 4 700 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 4 700 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 4 700 m²
#27241226 Land plot in Aheloy on the first line of the sea (with a ready-made project and pe…
$723,392
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Hotel 59 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: Chateau Aheloy is a modern residential complex located in a quiet are…
$88,312
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 91 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Hotel 91 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Description of object: Vineyards Panorama is a modern, gated residential development of the …
$146,529
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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