Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Aheloy

Commercial real estate in Aheloy, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
Commercial in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
#32172706 Building plot.Burgas region, Nessebar community, Tinkovo village, Kayraka locality…
€61,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 20 003 m²
ID 31112240A plot of agricultural land near the village of Ravda is offered for sale.Cost: 3…
€37,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 2 400 m²
ID 30950768It is served for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Tynkovo , Nesseba…
€66,400
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir