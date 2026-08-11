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Сommercial property in Burgas, Bulgaria

;
Nesebar
127
Sveti Vlas
124
Aheloy
17
Pomorie
17
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429 properties total found
Commercial property 90 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial property 90 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34353994We offer a spacious commercial premises for an office, shop or any other commerci…
$167,029
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Hotel 140 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 140 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Description of object: The Villa Eva is a cozy residential complex located in the spa town o…
$346,272
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$225,389
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 17 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial property 17 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 17 m²
Floor -1/6
ID 34349616Cost: EUR 20,000 Total area: 16.86 sqm Support tax: 100 euros per year. Stage of …
$23,038
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Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Description of object: Hotel for Sale in Ravda - Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Built Area: 750 …
$866,813
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Commercial property 50 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial property 50 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Shopping room in the complex "Chateau Si Breeze", 1st floor, Kosharitsa, Bulgaria, #34265710…
$67,676
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Pomorie is one of Bulgaria's most well-known health and spa resorts. …
$408,074
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Hotel 60 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: The residential complex Sveti Nikola is a cozy development in the pic…
$64,818
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Hotel 110 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 110 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Description of object: Manastira 2 is an exclusive residential complex directly by the sea i…
$244,801
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Hotel 81 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 81 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: An ideal vacation spot. A gated community for all age groups. The c…
$130,747
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Hotel 61 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 61 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Description of object: Slaveykov is one of the most popular and well-developed residential a…
$181,792
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Commercial property 1 152 m² in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 152 m²
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 1 152 m²
ID: 33889110Area: 3,840 sq mLocation: Overview, Bourgas regionLand category: 4Species: agric…
$87,661
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Commercial premises in Sunny Beach resort in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial premises in Sunny Beach resort
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer a spacious commercial premises in Sunny Beach resort. The property has an area o…
$117,901
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Commercial property 6 013 m² in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 6 013 m²
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 6 013 m²
A plot of land in the UIP in the area of Boruna, the village of Tynkovo, the community of Ne…
$327,916
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Hotel 107 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 107 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Description of object: Sun Coast is a modern residential complex located in one of the most …
$161,866
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Hotel 90 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 90 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Description of object: Barco Del Sol is a residential complex in resort style located in the…
$83,262
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Hotel 67 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: Slaveykov is one of the most modern, best-equipped, and most sought-a…
$200,402
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Commercial property 12 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial property 12 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 12 m²
Number of floors 6
ID 34313732 Cost: 22,000 euros Total area: 12 square metres Support tax: 100 euros per year.…
$25,394
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Hotel 60 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: Chateau Nessebar is a cozy residential complex located in an exclusiv…
$112,875
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Hotel 72 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 72 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Description of object: Apartment with 1 bedroom in the Green Fort complex, Sveti Vlas With s…
$122,250
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Hotel 165 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 165 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Description of object: The Sunset Resort is a magnificent top-class resort. It is located di…
$119,899
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Commercial property 494 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial property 494 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 494 m²
Floor -1/1
ID 33472302 Price: 127,800 euros. Location: Intsaraki 2, Sveti Vlas, region.BurgasTotal area…
$112,543
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Commercial property in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Commercial property
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer you an underground parking space for 2 cars in the center of…
$46,048
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 125 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 125 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Description of object: The Villa Florence is an elegant, exclusive residential complex locat…
$411,365
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Hotel 155 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 155 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Description of object: Almond Hill Villas is a cozy, gated villa complex located in the scen…
$225,945
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Hotel 780 m² in Primorsko, Bulgaria
Hotel 780 m²
Primorsko, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 780 m²
Floor 5/5
#26613082 We offer a 5-storey hotel in a quiet and picturesque location on the Black Sea coa…
$634,858
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Hotel 55 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 55 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Description of object: We offer you a bright one-room apartment overlooking the courtyard in…
$63,847
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Hotel 132 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 132 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Description of object: Banevo is a quiet and green residential area in Burgas, located at th…
$210,466
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Restaurant 187 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Restaurant 187 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 187 m²
$421,438
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