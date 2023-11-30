Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Burgas

Commercial real estate in Burgas, Bulgaria

Nesebar
69
Sveti Vlas
18
Pomorie
15
Kableshkovo
6
Obzor
5
Primorsko
4
Aheloy
3
Kiten
3
116 properties total found
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 16 m²
€13,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 295 m²
€50,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 4 919 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
#32172706 Building plot.Burgas region, Nessebar community, Tinkovo village, Kayraka locality…
€61,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Area 76 370 m²
Floor -1
ID 32172738We offer for sale:Plot in AhtopolPrice: 3000000 euro without VATLocation: Ahtopol…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Medovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Medovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 932 m²
#32124140A plot of land in the village is offered for sale. Medovo, Pomorie Municipality. Pr…
€61,100
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 939 m²
ID 32045014It is served for sale a beautiful plot of land for construction in the village of…
€9,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 1 250 m²
#30948540Land is offered in the Upi in the village of Kosharitsa.Square:1250 sq.m.Price:76,4…
€76,400
Leave a request
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 3 719 m²
# # 31862We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road Burg…
€280,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 520 m²
ID 31860210For sale it is offered:A plot of land with an initial stage of construction in th…
€110,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Karnobat, Bulgaria
Commercial
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Area 825 m²
Floor 1
ID 31800024A commercial warehouse with good transport accessibility is offered.Cost: 212,000…
€212,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Area 800 m²
Floor -1
ID 31743290For sale a plot of land consisting of three parts, ideal for building three house…
€20,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 1 318 m²
ID 31666080Price: 26,500 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€26,500
Leave a request
Commercial in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 2 597 m²
ID 31652446Price: 52,000 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€52,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 857 m²
Floor 1
ID 31662580We offer for sale a restaurant, a bar, a shop and 5 Parking spaces in a unique co…
€455,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 9 572 m²
Floor -1
ID 31611106Total area: 9572 sq. M.Price: 177 800 euroPayment:2000 Euro-deposit100% upon sign…
€177,800
Leave a request
Commercial in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 729 m²
ID 31454476Sports and wellness center and 3 parking spaces in a beautiful complex on the fir…
€393,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 1 465 m²
ID 31459664We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, close to the center of …
€83,300
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
Floor -1
Offered for sale # 26284102 premises with the status of a medical center in Burgas, Meden Ru…
€61,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Goritsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Area 447 m²
ID 31173186A plot of land for sale, ideal for building a house in the village of Gorica, smo…
€13,500
Leave a request
Shop 1 bedroom in Burgas, Bulgaria
Shop 1 bedroom
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
€35,000
Leave a request
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 19 010 m²
DescriptionSale of a 4* hotel complex with a water park by the sea in Bulgaria, 20 million €…
€20,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 780 m²
#31229648Available land in the village. Kosharitsa.Area: 780sq.M.Price: 35,000 euroPayment:2…
€35,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kableshkovo, Bulgaria
Area 5 495 m²
ID 30928556A plot of agricultural land is offered for sale near the town of Kableshkovo, the…
€36,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 834 m²
#31174766Available land in the village. Kosharitsa.Area: 834sq.M.Price: 55 600 euroPayment:2…
€55,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 305 m²
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
€138,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 530 m²
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
€188,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 530 m²
# 31152468We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
€72,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 500 m²
# 31078286We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
€66,700
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 8 700 m²
ID 31028690We offer a plot of agricultural land in the Rudnik quarter of the city of Burgas,…
€155,500
Leave a request

Property types in Burgas

restaurants
hotels
investment properties
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir