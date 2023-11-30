Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 520 m²
ID 31860210For sale it is offered:A plot of land with an initial stage of construction in th…
€110,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 305 m²
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
€138,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 530 m²
# 31167078We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
€188,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 530 m²
# 31152468We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
€72,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 500 m²
# 31078286We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in Sveti Vlas, the area o…
€66,700
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 710 m²
#31062864A plot of land in Sveti Vlas is offered for sale .Price: 333 500 euroLocation: Svet…
€333,500
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 3 270 m²
€1,44M
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 6 157 m²
# 29838682Land plot in agricultural status, Yurt, Sveti Vlas, BulgariaPrice: 1,231,400 euros…
€1,61M
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 7 146 m²
#29844158 Agricultural land, Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria Price: 616,600 Euro Location: Sveti Vlas M…
€616,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 519 m²
#29671338 Plot, Sveti Vlas, town of Intsaraki Price: 55 600 euros Town: St. Vlas Total area:…
€55,600
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 448 m²
# 29064912 We offer for sale a beautiful property in UPI in Sveti Vlas in the area of Intsar…
€99,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 21 m²
Floor -1
# 23893979Commercial premises in Sveti Vlas are offered for sale. Price 33300 eurosRooms: 1F…
€31,635
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 4 000 m²
€400,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 2 000 m²
# 27336808 We offer a plot of land in Sveti Vlas, 500 m. From the sea line .Price: 222,300 e…
€222,300
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 60 m²
Floor -1
#26590668 Price: 43,500eurosLocality: KK Sunny BeachTotal area: 60 sq. m. Floor: 1 of 7No ma…
€55,500
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Beauty Salon on the 3rd coastline, Saint Vlas Beauty Salon located in Saint Vlas. Price: 32,…
€33,400
Leave a request
Hotel with fridge in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel with fridge
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 2 200 m²
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Investment with fridge in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Investment with fridge
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 2 200 m²
Location The hotel is located in the picturesque sea town of Saint Vlas, at the foot of …
€1,50M
Leave a request
