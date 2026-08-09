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Сommercial property in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria

;
hotels
110
shops
3
125 properties total found
Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$224,862
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 33 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 33 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Description of object: Macon Residence - Description of the Property The Macon Residence is…
$73,893
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 494 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial property 494 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 494 m²
Floor -1/1
ID 33472302 Price: 127,800 euros. Location: Intsaraki 2, Sveti Vlas, region.BurgasTotal area…
$112,543
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Hotel in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer an attractive hotel in an excellent location in the popular …
$1,39M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: The complex features a large communal area and is located near the se…
$89,867
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 73 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 73 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Description of object: Arena 1 is a modern, exclusive residential complex directly on the be…
$187,675
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 76 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 76 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Description of object: The complex features a large communal area and is located near the se…
$118,700
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 40 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 40 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Description of object: Fort Noks Holiday (Holiday Fort Club) is a modern residential complex…
$73,812
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 63 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 63 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: The property is located in a quiet and exclusive part of Sveti Vlas, …
$164,182
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Shop 61 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Shop 61 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/2
#33829742 Ready business ! Dental office in Sveti Vlas .Price: 211,000 eurosLocality: Sveti …
$243,555
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Hotel 60 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: Chateau Nessebar is a cozy residential complex located in an exclusiv…
$112,875
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer for sale a fully furnished and equipped fitness center locat…
$286,410
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 81 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 81 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Description of object: An ideal vacation spot. A gated community for all age groups. The c…
$130,747
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 2 562 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 2 562 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 2 562 m²
Floor 6/6
#26504126 We offer a 6-storey hotel in a quiet and picturesque location on the Black Sea coa…
$1,85M
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Hotel 69 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 69 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Description of object: Green Fort Suites is a modern, exclusive residential complex develope…
$158,998
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 73 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 73 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Description of object: Messambria Fort Beach is an apartment complex located right on the be…
$131,889
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 71 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 71 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Description of object: Panorama Fort Noks is a modern residential complex in a unique locati…
$132,149
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 67 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: We offer for sale a bright two-room apartment with an incredible pano…
$78,938
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 78 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 78 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Description of object: Dolphin Bay 📍 Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria Dolphin Bay is a cozy residentia…
$176,990
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 65 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 65 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a modern and exclusive holiday resort on the Black Sea …
$96,701
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 108 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 108 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Description of object: Luxor is a modern residential complex located in one of the most pres…
$187,713
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 458 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 458 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 4
Large 4-Storey House with Panoramic Sea Views, Sveti Vlas A spacious four-storey residential…
$465,963
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Agency
IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Български
Hotel 107 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 107 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Description of object: Sun Coast is a modern residential complex located in one of the most …
$161,866
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 56 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 56 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Description of object: Green Fort Suites is a modern, exclusive residential complex develope…
$168,721
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 101 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 101 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Description of object: The Crown Fort Club is one of the largest and most popular residentia…
$133,198
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 844 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 844 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 844 m²
Number of floors 6
🏨 Investment project: Hotel with restaurant and apartment at Marina DineviWe offer for sale …
$653,238
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Agency
Bulgarian Expert
Languages
English, Русский, Български
Hotel 110 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 110 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Description of object: We present to you a three-room apartment located in a beautiful holid…
$178,771
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Hotel 41 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 41 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Description of object: We present to you the exclusive new development complex Sorento Sole …
$93,364
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 108 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 108 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Description of object: Villa Romana - General Description Villa Romana is a gated residenti…
$189,101
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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