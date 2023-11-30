Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ruse, Bulgaria

3 properties total found
Commercial 8 rooms with parking, with Online tour in Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Commercial 8 rooms with parking, with Online tour
Dve Mogili, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Two buildings and large plot of land near Ruse IBG Real Estates is pleased to offer this …
€75,000
Commercial 4 rooms with elevator, with parking, with Online tour in Ruse, Bulgaria
Commercial 4 rooms with elevator, with parking, with Online tour
Ruse, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Large industrial premises in Ruse city IBG Real Estate is pleased to offer this industria…
€165,900
Commercial with Online tour in Ruse, Bulgaria
Commercial with Online tour
Ruse, Bulgaria
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 1
Large industrial premises in Rousse IBC Real Estate sells industrial premise with a total…
€170,000
