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Сommercial property in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

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hotels
3
8 properties total found
Commercial property 1 934 m² in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 934 m²
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Area 1 934 m²
Floor -1
ID 33391500 Price: 75 300 euroLocation: TsarevoTotal area: 1934 sq mPayment scheme:2000 euro…
$85,665
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Shop 17 m² in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Shop 17 m²
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 17 m²
Floor -1/5
#28124872 A shop and land of 60 m2 are offered, on the ground floor of a 5-storey building, …
$27,934
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Commercial property 700 m² in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Commercial property 700 m²
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 700 m²
#27875664 We offer a regulated plot of land in the villa area of Lozenets village, under con…
$83,455
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TekceTekce
Hotel 7 120 m² in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 7 120 m²
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 7 120 m²
Floor 7/7
The hotel is offered in the center of Tsarevo, 200 meters from the sea.Price: 2 768 900 euro…
$3,16M
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Commercial property 10 000 m² in Varvara, Bulgaria
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Varvara, Bulgaria
Area 10 000 m²
Floor -1
#28101108 Land for sale on the second line of the sea in the village of Varvara, Burgas regi…
$625,704
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Hotel 11 365 m² in Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Hotel 11 365 m²
Tsarevo, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 11 365 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 21525483Price: 10,300,000 eurosLocality: TsarevoTotal area: 11,365 sq. m.Rooms: 181The bu…
$13,68M
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Commercial property 2 064 m² in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Commercial property 2 064 m²
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 2 064 m²
ID 33876034Cost: 114,700 eurosLocality: Lozenets village, commonly.Tsarevo, Bourgas regionLa…
$132,397
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Hotel 1 600 m² in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 600 m²
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 1 600 m²
$1,08M
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