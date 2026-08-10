Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Karnobat
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Karnobat, Bulgaria

;
4 properties total found
Hotel 86 m² in Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Hotel 86 m²
Sokolovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Description of object: The village of Sokolovo is located only 7 km from Balchik, approximat…
$163,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Commercial property 1 925 m² in Hadzhiite, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 925 m²
Hadzhiite, Bulgaria
Area 1 925 m²
ID 33730846A plot of land and an old one-storey house are offered for sale in the village of…
$25,242
Leave a request
Warehouse in Karnobat, Bulgaria
Warehouse
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Description of object: For sale is a warehouse/building located in the area of the train sta…
$463,543
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Commercial property 10 000 m² in Karnobat, Bulgaria
Commercial property 10 000 m²
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Area 10 000 m²
Floor -1
ID 31800284Total area: 10,000 sq. m.Cost: 1 720 000 euroPayment scheme:Deposit by agreement1…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go