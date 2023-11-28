Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial
  4. Smolyan

Commercial real estate in Smolyan, Bulgaria

Smolian
4
5 properties total found
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Chamla, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Chamla, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 671 m²
Bestay Property presents an operating family hotel for sale in the heart of the Rhodopes, Tr…
€230,000
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Smolian, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Smolian, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 3 034 m²
We are presenting the spacious and fully furnished Hotel “Narechenski Springs”. It is locate…
€320,000
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 76
Bathrooms count 76
Area 2 008 m²
Bestay Property presents  a distinguished commercial property – Hotel holiday complex locate…
€820,000
Leave a request
Hotel 17 rooms with bathroom in Devin, Bulgaria
Hotel 17 rooms with bathroom
Devin, Bulgaria
Rooms 17
Area 700 m²
Kvadrat Agency sells a hotel located in a quiet neighborhood of Devin. It is a good opport…
€400,000
Leave a request
Investment with Bedrooms in Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Investment with Bedrooms
Pamporovo, Bulgaria
Area 5 661 m²
The holiday complex is situated in the north part of complex Pamporovo, quadrant 7 right b…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir