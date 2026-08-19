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Сommercial property in Obzor, Bulgaria

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6 properties total found
Commercial property 5 208 m² in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial property 5 208 m²
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 5 208 m²
Floor -1
ID 30562610We offer a plot of land on the first line of the sea in the city of Obzor, Burgas…
$309,926
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Hotel 124 m² in Obzor, Bulgaria
Hotel 124 m²
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Description of object: The complex impresses with its unique design, high-quality constructi…
$145,353
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 14 563 m² in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial property 14 563 m²
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 14 563 m²
ID 34251471Exclusive site in regulation on a hill with panoramic sea views, on the outskirts…
$1,39M
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Commercial property 5 208 m² in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial property 5 208 m²
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 5 208 m²
#30562658We offer a plot of land on the first line of the sea in Sofia. Review, General. Nes…
$400,769
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Commercial property 1 152 m² in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial property 1 152 m²
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 1 152 m²
ID: 33889110Area: 3,840 sq mLocation: Overview, Bourgas regionLand category: 4Species: agric…
$87,661
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Exclusive development land for sale, 50 m from the sea, in Obzor, Bulgaria in Obzor, Bulgaria
Exclusive development land for sale, 50 m from the sea, in Obzor, Bulgaria
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 120 208 m²
ERA Real Estate presents an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a prime development land par…
Price on request
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