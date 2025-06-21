Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Babruysk, Belarus

5 properties total found
Warehouse 2 824 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Warehouse 2 824 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 2 824 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent warehouse, productionAddress: Mogilev region, Bobruisk, Timiryazev str., 5Area: 2,824 m…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 227 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 1 227 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 1 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Renting a cultural and recreational entertainment complexAddress: Bobruisk, Kamensky Street,…
Price on request
Commercial property 795 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 795 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 795 m²
Floor 1/2
Rental of a cultural and health complex with administrative premisesAddress: Bobruisk, Kamen…
Price on request
Commercial property 300 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 300 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 60
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/7
Rent from 5 to 50 years for a medical center from 300m to 800m, ceilings up to 8 meters, it …
$3,600
per month
Commercial property 300 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 300 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent from 5 to 50 years for a children's entertainment center from 300m to 800m, ceilings up…
$5,000
per month
