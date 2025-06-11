Show property on map Show properties list
Shop 175 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 175 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/9
Commercial premises for rent in the eastern part (R-N Bogdanchuk street) of the city of Bres…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 193 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 193 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/2
Shopping premises for rent in the center of Brest with a total area of 193.4 sq.m. An isolat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 72 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 72 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Administrative and commercial premises for rent in the central part of the city of Brest wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 197 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 197 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Floor 1/1
Multifunctional heated premises for rent in the Kozlovichi microdistrict of the city of Bres…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 128 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 128 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
Retail space for rent in the central part of the city of Brest (embankment district) with a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 274 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 274 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/3
Administrative premises for rent in the Vostok district of Brest with a total area of ​​273.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 20 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/2
Trade and office premises are rented: 19.8 sq.m., 33.4 sq.m., 49.6 sq.m., 52.6 sq.m., 126.6 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 15 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1
Trade pavilion for rent in the Vostok district of Brest with a total area of ​​15 sq.m. Loca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 95 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 95 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
Administratively - commercial premises for rent in the microdistrict South - West (R - Ivash…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 71 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 71 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/6
Retail space for rent in the Yugo-Zapad microdistrict (Griboyedov Street area) of Brest with…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 280 m² in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 280 m²
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Production and warehouse heated premises for rent in the village. Koverdyaki, Brest district…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 73 m² in Baranavichy, Belarus
Commercial property 73 m²
Baranavichy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Are you looking for the perfect place for your business? We have what you need! Commercial p…
$1,376
per month
Leave a request
Office 109 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 109 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 109 m²
Floor 1
Administrative premises for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area …
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 75 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 75 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
Non-residential premises with a separate entrance for rent in the industrial zone of the cit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 12 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 12 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Administrative premises for rent in the area of the Palaces of Brest with an area of 11.9 to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 755 m² in Pruzhany, Belarus
Shop 755 m²
Pruzhany, Belarus
Area 755 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent a commercial premises of 771.6 square meters in a location with high passa…
$5,898
per month
Leave a request
Manufacture 494 m² in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Manufacture 494 m²
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 494 m²
Production and storage premises (name - warehouse - workshop) for rent in the village of Kov…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 287 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 287 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
Floor 1/4
Production premises (including sewing) for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest wit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 195 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 195 m²
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/3
A retail space of 195.3 m2 is available for long-term lease in Brest on 17 September Street.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 182 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 182 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial premises for rent in the eastern part of the city of Brest with a total area of 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 310 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 310 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 310 m²
Administrative premises for rent with a total area of ​​310 sq.m in the industrial zone of t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 274 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 274 m²
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/4
Rent an Office in the ATIS HALL shopping and office center, on the pedestrian street Sovetsk…
$2,092
per month
Leave a request
Shop 400 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 400 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
A trading room with an area of ​​400 sq.m for rent in the area of ​​ul. L - that Ryabtseva o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 200 m² in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 200 m²
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative building for rent in the south-eastern part (R-n Vychulki) of the city of Bre…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 86 m² in Brest, Belarus
Warehouse 86 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouse heated room with 2 (two) separate entrances for rent in the industrial zone of the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Restaurant 138 m² in Brest, Belarus
Restaurant 138 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/5
Catering premises for rent in the central part of the city of Brest (embankment district) wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 12 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 12 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
Administrative premises for rent in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (R - N Rechitsa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 274 m² in Brest, Belarus
Office 274 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 274 m²
Floor 3/4
Administrative premises for rent in the center of Brest with a total area of ​​273.7 sq.m. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 300 m² in Brest, Belarus
Commercial property 300 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Trade premises for rent in the area of ​​the backwood of the city of Brest with an area of ​…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 139 m² in Pinsk, Belarus
Office 139 m²
Pinsk, Belarus
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
RentalsStatus of facility - warehouseAddress: Pinsk, Red Army, 18kArea - 139.3 m2Rented offi…
Price on request
Leave a request