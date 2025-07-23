Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Hrodna
19
Lida
9
Slonim
5
41 property total found
Office 346 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Office 346 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,735
per month
Commercial property 97 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 97 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
The object consists of: an isolated room with a total area of 97.4 square meters. It include…
Price on request
Office 233 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 233 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 3
The administrative-trading premises on the street. Obukhova, 16. The entire second floor wi…
$3,748
per month
Commercial property 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/5
For long-term rental, isolated premises, consumer services for the population. Located on th…
Price on request
Commercial property 13 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 13 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent non-residential premises (pavilion) in the lobby of the store "Hypermarket "Materik…
Price on request
Commercial property 13 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 13 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 13 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential premises (pavilion) for rent in the lobby of the “Materik Hypermarket” store…
Price on request
Shop 82 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 82 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial non -residential premises in the city of Valonym, ul. Mershov St.. Profitable l…
$425
per month
Manufacture 132 m² in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 132 m²
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent production areas ideal for the business of manufacturing metal structures …
$1,200
per month
Shop 172 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 172 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/2
The object consists of an isolated room on the second floor with a total area of 172.3 squar…
Price on request
Commercial property 3 433 m² in Putryski, Belarus
Commercial property 3 433 m²
Putryski, Belarus
Area 3 433 m²
Price on request
Shop 459 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 459 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial non-residential premises for rent in Grodno, Vrublevsky Street, 1/2. Total area -…
$3,529
per month
Shop 15 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 15 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential premises (pavilion) for rent in the lobby of the “Materik Hypermarket” store…
Price on request
Commercial property 25 m² in Lida, Belarus
Commercial property 25 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/2
Offered for rent premises 32 sq.m. in the new shopping center "North". Term of delivery of T…
$940
per month
Commercial property 15 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 15 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
Non-residential premises (pavilion) for rent in the lobby of the “Materik Hypermarket” store…
Price on request
Warehouse 674 m² in Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Warehouse 674 m²
Novaja Hoza, Belarus
Area 674 m²
Number of floors 2
An administrative and warehouse premises are rented in the village of New Gozha.The object i…
Price on request
Commercial property 8 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 8 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Floor 1/2
The object consists of: an isolated room with a total area of 7.8 square meters. The height …
Price on request
Shop 1 641 m² in Zytomlia, Belarus
Shop 1 641 m²
Zytomlia, Belarus
Area 1 641 m²
Number of floors 3
The building of the former school. d. Zhitomlya, 6B School str. (18 km from Grodno) Land for…
$306
per month
Commercial property 15 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 15 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent non-residential premises (pavilion) in the lobby of the store "Hypermarket "Materik…
Price on request
Commercial property 80 m² in Lida, Belarus
Commercial property 80 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
A part of the administrative and production building on the 1st floor is rented ready for us…
Price on request
Commercial property 68 m² in Navahrudak, Belarus
Commercial property 68 m²
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
In the very center of Novogrudok, premises in a beauty salon with an area of ​​67.6 sq.m. ar…
Price on request
Manufacture 80 m² in Lida, Belarus
Manufacture 80 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
A part of the administrative and production building on the 1st floor is rented ready for us…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 345 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Commercial property 1 345 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 345 m²
Number of floors 2
A fully operational administrative and utility building in the area of ​​the village of Mino…
$1,100
per month
Shop 71 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 71 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A completely finished commercial in the central part of the city of Grodno. Location: Grodno…
$936
per month
Office 101 m² in Lida, Belarus
Office 101 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
Rooms are rented in an administrative and production building, fully ready for operation, in…
Price on request
Restaurant 48 m² in Lida, Belarus
Restaurant 48 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
Rent a room of 77m.sq. on the 1st floor of the building in the very center of Lida. We rente…
$1,100
per month
Shop 800 m² in Lida, Belarus
Shop 800 m²
Lida, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Offered for sale or rent premises 710 m.sq. Rent at a rate of 12p per 1m sq. excluding VAT. …
$2,964
per month
Shop 66 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/2
The object consists of an isolated room on the first floor with a total area of 66 sq.m.The …
Price on request
Shop 216 m² in Slonim, Belarus
Shop 216 m²
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial non-residential premises are rented in Slonim, Ershov str. Favorable location - t…
$1,186
per month
Shop 140 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 140 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
The object consists of an isolated room on the first floor with a total area of 140.1 sq.m. …
Price on request
Manufacture 193 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 193 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
Long-term rental of isolated premises for household services. Located on the first floor wit…
$965
per month
