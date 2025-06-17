Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Shop 1 308 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Shop 1 308 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
Multifunctional room c/s Zhdanovichsky, Zarechna Street, 1B Area: 1,308.1 m2 The tenant does…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 245 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 245 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
An unfinished cottage is rented in Tarasovo, on Zamkovaya Street, 400 m from the Moscow Ring…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 1 308 m² in Zdanovicy, Belarus
Commercial property 1 308 m²
Zdanovicy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
multifunctional premises s/s Zhdanovichi, st. Zarechny, 1B area: 300 m2 - 1,308.1 m2 t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 17 m² in Ratamka, Belarus
Commercial property 17 m²
Ratamka, Belarus
Rooms 40
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/2
Commercial object of multifunctional purpose, hotel. It is located near a busy highway near …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 245 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 245 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 245 m²
Floor 2/2
An unfinished cottage is rented in Tarasovo, on Zamkovaya Street, 400 m from the Moscow Ring…
$650
per month
Leave a request
Office 4 467 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 4 467 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 4 467 m²
Number of floors 2
We bring to your attention the premises in the administrative-trading complex   opposite the…
$10
per month
Leave a request
Office 100 m² in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 100 m²
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
We bring to your attention premises in the administrative and shopping complex opposite the …
Price on request
Leave a request