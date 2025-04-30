Show property on map Show properties list
Office 36 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 36 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 4
Office space for rent in the D-16 business centerAddress: Minsk, 16 Dolgobrodskaya str. (at …
$495
per month
Office 390 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 390 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/16
The premises located on the first floor of the Slavyansky Quarter residential complex with a…
Price on request
Office 85 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 85 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/13
We offer offices rental in the business center "Prism"! Business Center of Class "a". It…
Price on request
Commercial property 344 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 344 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 2
Administrative premises Minsk, Nemanskaya str., 47 Area: 344.4 m2 The tenant does not pay fo…
Price on request
Office 20 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 20 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/10
Rent of a multifunctional premises Address: Minsk, st. K. Chornoy, 25 Square: 100 - 150 m2…
Price on request
Office 170 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 170 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
BC IQ is a class B+ business center, built using a combination of modern architectural and e…
Price on request
Office 400 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 400 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 2
The office of the cabinet system of st. Tolbukhina 6 b, 2nd floor. Area of ​​400 m2; 7 debs …
Price on request
Shop 28 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 28 m²
Floor 1
The perfect space for your business! Multifunctional space on Internatsionalnaya Street 3 in…
Price on request
Office 629 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 629 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 629 m²
Floor 5/6
The warehouse with built-in rack system is located on the 5th floor in a multi-level heated …
Price on request
Warehouse 608 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 608 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 608 m²
Floor 1
The multifunctional premium premises are rented out! Total area: 608 m2 Address: Prospek…
Price on request
Shop 63 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 63 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Rent of the premises (office, showroom, services) with a total area of ​​63.4m2 on Zhukovsky…
Price on request
Shop 166 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 166 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 166 m²
Floor 1/10
We offer to rent premises in the very center of the city!Premises with 2 separate entrances …
Price on request
Shop 219 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 219 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 219 m²
Floor 1/14
I offer for rent a retail space at ul. Glagoleva 31Administrative premises with a total area…
Price on request
Office 77 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 77 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/8
Office for rent, Internatsionalnaya st. 38.  76.95 sq. m, 12 EUR/sq. m, +VAT. Premises on th…
Price on request
Commercial property 182 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 182 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 182 m²
Floor 1/2
The commercial premises are located on the 1st floor of the administrative building in the v…
Price on request
Shop 70 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 70 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
Rental of commercial premises in a status locationAddress: Minsk, St. Nemiga, 12A Areas and …
Price on request
Office 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer rent a spacious commercial with an area of ​​300 m2 on the second floor of a modern…
$4,500
per month
Commercial property 246 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 246 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 4
$11
per month
Office 78 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 78 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 7
Предлагаем вашему вниманию офисы в деловом квартале г. Минска по адресу: ул. Тимирязева, 65.…
$5
per month
Office 22 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 22 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 2/6
Offices for rent in the New Business Center on Pobediteley Avenue. Offices for rent from 40 …
Price on request
Office 295 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 295 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 295 m²
Floor 1
We offer office and administrative premises in Pervomaysky district on Kaliningrad Lane, 8. …
Price on request
Shop 45 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 45 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/25
A retail space is offered for rent in the residential complex "Minsk-Mir", located on the 1s…
$723
per month
Office 117 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 117 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/7
Agreement number with the agency 47/4a dated 2024-05-22
Price on request
Shop 75 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 75 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
Rent of retail space in a new multifunctional business centerAddress: Minsk, Igumensky tract…
Price on request
Restaurant 200 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 200 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
We rent a basement for food production, 200 m.kV. The new building, supply and exhaust venti…
Price on request
Shop 41 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 41 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/25
Light room 41.4 sq.m. On the 2nd floor of the 25-storey building "Stradivari" LCD "Mayak Min…
$611
per month
Office 273 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 273 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 15
Area 273 m²
Floor 3/5
Excellent opportunity to rent an office space. Rent an autonomous office block in the admini…
$2,338
per month
Office 232 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 232 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 12
Area 232 m²
Floor 1/14
Office space for rent in Frunzensky district! You have the opportunity to rent 231.8 m2! Th…
$1,629
per month
Shop 280 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 280 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/12
We offer for rent a room at the street. Ratomskaya 7! The room with a separate entrance is l…
Price on request
Office 300 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 300 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Floor 5/9
Office premises in the administrative building at 33 Matusevich Street are available for ren…
Price on request
