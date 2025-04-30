Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Minsk Region, Belarus

Baraulanski selski Savet
21
Zdanovicki selski Savet
10
Navadvorski selski Savet
10
Kalodziscanski selski Savet
8
134 properties total found
Manufacture 491 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Manufacture 491 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 14
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/4
A warehouse of 491.2 m2 is for rent in the center of Dzerzhinsk. The warehouse is located on…
Price on request
Warehouse 487 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Warehouse 487 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 487 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему вниманию часть складского помещения (200 м2) с офисным блоком (287,1 м2), …
$6
per month
Office 22 m² in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Office 22 m²
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Area 22 m²
Floor 3/14
In the S-Union business center and the nearby retail and administrative buildings, which are…
Price on request
Manufacture 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
A retail space of 191.3 m2 is for rent, on the second floor of a detached building in the vi…
Price on request
Manufacture 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Office 376 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 376 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 2/2
Renting a warehouse with an office in Borovlyani St. Pervomayskaya 25b. two -story capital …
Price on request
Warehouse 146 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 146 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
A square-warehouse room of a square shape with a strong concrete floor. The height of the ce…
$2,208
per month
Office 15 m² in Minsk District, Belarus
Office 15 m²
Minsk District, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 15 m²
Number of floors 4
Renovated offices for rent on 3rd lane. Installers. Offices from 15 to 32 m2, cozy, with nat…
$119
per month
Warehouse in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Warehouse
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Floor 1/1
Production and Square premises for rent in Maryina Gorka! We rent 230-500 sq.m of produc…
$750
per month
Office 67 m² in Salihorsk, Belarus
Office 67 m²
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a spacious room for rent, with a total area of ​​67.0 sq.m, located on the 1st floo…
$1,146
per month
Manufacture 57 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Manufacture 57 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
A multifunctional space of 57.4 m2 is rented, on the second floor of a detached building in …
Price on request
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 35 m² in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Shop 35 m²
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/6
We bring to your attention retail premises with an area from 35 m2 to 220 m2, in the Mokaopt…
$350
per month
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
Shop 191 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 191 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/2
Retail space for rent at the address: agricultural complex Ozertso, Centralnaya str., 35A Ma…
$1,150
per month
Manufacture 1 085 m² in Hacezyna, Belarus
Manufacture 1 085 m²
Hacezyna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/1
Are you looking for a safe and convenient place to store your goods? We have a great offer f…
$5,445
per month
Shop 60 m² in Aziarco, Belarus
Shop 60 m²
Aziarco, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
A retail space of 59.9 m2 is rented, on the first floor of a detached building in Ag. Ocerzo…
Price on request
Manufacture 392 m² in Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 392 m²
Lugavaslabadski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 392 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a room with an area of 391.6 square meters. m, located in the tra…
$2,350
per month
Warehouse 915 m² in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Warehouse 915 m²
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 915 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer renting a production and warehouse base in the city of Lodge! Minsk region, Molode…
$1,958
per month
Office 527 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 527 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
Сдаются в аренду многофункциональные помещения, расположенные на 3 и мансардном этажах торго…
$5
per month
Manufacture 90 m² in Astrosycy, Belarus
Manufacture 90 m²
Astrosycy, Belarus
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
You can buy the lavash line and all the equipment as your own property! We offer for rent a …
Price on request
Commercial property 30 m² in Navaselle, Belarus
Commercial property 30 m²
Navaselle, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
A building for a warehouse or production is for rent in the Novoselye settlement of the Mins…
Price on request
Office 687 m² in Rakaw, Belarus
Office 687 m²
Rakaw, Belarus
Area 687 m²
Number of floors 2
The premises (office + warehouse + land plot) for different types of activity in its own fen…
Price on request
Warehouse 1 276 m² in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 276 m²
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 276 m²
rent of production and warehouse base in Nelidovichi. The following facilities are located o…
$3,120
per month
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Торговые помещения 35 м2- 220 м2 в г. Дзержинск
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем Вашему внимание торговые помещения площадью от 35 м2 до 220 м2, в ТЦ «Мокаопт»…
$14
per month
Office 144 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Office 144 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 144 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative premises for rent, located at 120 Lenin Street, on the 2nd floor of a 2-story…
Price on request
Shop 300 m² in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 300 m²
Sluck, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for rent heated commercial premises from 300 sq.m to 1193 sq.m in Slutsk, on Lenin …
Price on request
Shop 534 m² in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 534 m²
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 534 m²
Floor 1
A great opportunity to rent commercial property in the vibrant Zhodino area!Property descrip…
$4,248
per month
Manufacture 1 308 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 308 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 1 308 m²
Floor 2/3
The multifunctional room is suitable for production s/s Zhdanovichsky, ul. Zarechny, 1B …
Price on request
