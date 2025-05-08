Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Kalodziscanski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Manufacture 67 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 67 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
A production and storage room is rented in the basement with a separate entrance, good acces…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 67 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 67 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 3
A production and storage room is rented in the basement with a separate entrance, good acces…
Price on request
Leave a request
Manufacture 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separate premises on a fenced area (0.31 ha) in the village of Kolodishchi are for ren…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 376 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 376 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/1
Three separately standing rooms in the fenced territory (0.31 ha) are leased, in the village…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 527 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 527 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 527 m²
Number of floors 3
Сдаются в аренду многофункциональные помещения, расположенные на 3 и мансардном этажах торго…
$5
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 841 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 841 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 841 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a warehouse 840.9 square meters. m, located at: Minsk region, Min…
$4,205
per month
Leave a request
Office 38 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 38 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
Offices located on the 2nd floor of a multifunctional building at the address: Minsk distri…
$5
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 168 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 168 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 168 m²
Floor 3/4
$569
per month
Leave a request
Office 2 030 m² in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 2 030 m²
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 2 030 m²
Floor 1/2
A building with heated warehouse space on the 1st floor and office space on the 1st and 2nd …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go