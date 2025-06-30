Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Mogilev region, Belarus

Office 100 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Office 100 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Rental / sales of premises for any purpose: retail / office / medical / services, etc. from …
$1,000
per month
Shop 100 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Rental / sales of premises for any purpose: retail / office / medical / services, etc. from …
$1,000
per month
Commercial property 795 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 795 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 795 m²
Floor 1/2
Rental of a cultural and health complex with administrative premisesAddress: Bobruisk, Kamen…
Price on request
Commercial property 300 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 300 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 60
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/7
Rent from 5 to 50 years for a medical center from 300m to 800m, ceilings up to 8 meters, it …
$3,000
per month
Warehouse 2 824 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Warehouse 2 824 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 2 824 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent warehouse, productionAddress: Mogilev region, Bobruisk, Timiryazev str., 5Area: 2,824 m…
Price on request
Shop 367 m² in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 367 m²
Asipovichy, Belarus
Area 367 m²
Floor 1/1
A store with warehouse premises is for rent in Osipovichi, Mogilev region. The area of ​​the…
Price on request
Commercial property 1 227 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 1 227 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 1 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Renting a cultural and recreational entertainment complexAddress: Bobruisk, Kamensky Street,…
Price on request
Commercial property 200 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 200 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent from 5 to 50 years for a children's entertainment center from 300m to 800m, ceilings up…
$500
per month
