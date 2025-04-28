Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baraulanski selski Savet
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Barawlyany
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 622 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 622 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 622 m²
Floor 1/2
Rent of retail space of 8-622 m2 in NOVAMALL ❤️ Rental of commercial premises in a modern mu…
Price on request
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Commercial property in Kopishche, Belarus
Commercial property
Kopishche, Belarus
Number of floors 3
Office and warehouse space for rent. 🏢 Offices of various areas from 10 to 52 m². Equipped …
Price on request
Warehouse 321 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Warehouse 321 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 321 m²
Floor 1/2
I will rent a house for a warehouse. In the village of Borovlyany. Asphalted wide road, good…
$50
per month
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 630 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 630 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 630 m²
Floor 2/2
Rent of retail premises in the NOVAMOLL shopping shopping center at the address of Borovlyan…
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Office 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Warehouse 146 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 146 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
A square-warehouse room of a square shape with a strong concrete floor. The height of the ce…
$2,208
per month
Shop 30 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 30 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 2
Retail space for rent in the new modern shopping center "Novamall". Ground floor: 35 sq.m. (…
Price on request
Office 376 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 376 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 2/2
Renting a warehouse with an office in Borovlyani St. Pervomayskaya 25b. two -story capital …
Price on request
Office 320 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 320 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 5
Office space for rent on the 2nd floor of a modern 5-story building! 🌟 The perfect place fo…
Price on request
Warehouse 200 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 200 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
Unheated warehouse for rent, area 580.9 sq.m, ceiling height 6 m, 2 entrance gates, fenced t…
Price on request
Commercial property 546 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Commercial property 546 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 2
A room for fitness is rented in a new motel 5 km from the MKAD, Minsk, near the village of C…
$5,640
per month
Commercial property 40 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Commercial property 40 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/10
The best premises in the house, standing first at the entrance to the new residential area o…
$275
per month
Shop 8 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 8 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 8 m²
Number of floors 2
rental of retail premises with an area of ​​8-622 m2 in “Novamall” ❤️ Renting of retail pr…
Price on request
Commercial property 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for rent a room at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room wi…
Price on request
Office 2 819 m² in Drozdava, Belarus
Office 2 819 m²
Drozdava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 2 819 m²
Floor 1/3
Class A warehouse, equipped with a 3400 paletomest with an office part in the Drozdovo villa…
Price on request
