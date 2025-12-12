Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Hrodna, Belarus

24 properties total found
Shop 200 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 200 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent a premises of 200 sq.m. on the street Antonov in the center of Grodno. Location: Rep…
$1,400
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 400 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 400 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
Rental of premises for warehouse, trade, car service, production in 1 km from Grodno, St., S…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 233 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 233 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 3
The administrative-trading premises on the street. Obukhova, 16. The entire second floor wi…
$3,748
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 452 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 452 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent a room of 451 sq.m. on Repin Street in Grodno.The premises can be used under: tradin…
$3,161
per month
Leave a request
Shop 300 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 300 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent premises on the street. Antonov in the center of Grodno. Location: Republic of Belar…
$2,100
per month
Leave a request
Manufacture 853 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Manufacture 853 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 853 m²
Floor 3/3
We rent an isolated room on Antonov Street.Location: Republic of Belarus, Grodno region, Gro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 154 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 154 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 154 m²
Floor 2/4
For rent non-residential premises in the very center of Grodno with a beautiful view from th…
$1,848
per month
Leave a request
Office 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 219 m²
Floor 3/3
A retail space of 219.8 sq.m. is rented, located on the third floor of the shopping furnitur…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 52 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 52 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
Rental of administrative premises in the shopping center on Pushkin Street, 31A in Grodno. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 143 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 143 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/2
The administrative premises are rented in the city. Grodno, 31A Pushkin Street.Excellent loc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 459 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 459 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 459 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial non-residential premises for rent in Grodno, Vrublevsky Street, 1/2. Total area -…
$3,529
per month
Leave a request
Office 49 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Office 49 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
Office space and warehouse with a total area of ​​49.4 sq.m.Ceiling height - 3.50. Year of c…
$296
per month
Leave a request
Shop 111 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 111 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent a premises of 111 sq.m. on the street Antonov in the center of Grodno.Name- Retail p…
$777
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 55 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 55 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
Rent a warehouse on the street. Industrialnaya, 17 in Grodno. The total area of ​​the facili…
$328
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 276 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 276 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Multifunctional premises for rent on the street. Lidskaya, 15A in Grodno (between the traffi…
$966
per month
Leave a request
Shop 71 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 71 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 2
A completely finished commercial in the central part of the city of Grodno. Location: Grodno…
$936
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 139 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 139 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Multifunctional premises for rent on the street. Lidskaya, 15A in Grodno (between the traffi…
$482
per month
Leave a request
Shop 467 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 467 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 467 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent premises from 16 sq.m. up to 300 sq.m. on the street Antonov in the center of Grodno…
$3,270
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 67 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Warehouse 67 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
Rent on the street. Industrialnaya, 17 in Grodno. Total area of ​​the facility is 67.4 sq.m.…
$337
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 74 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 74 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
We offer long-term rental commercial premises on Parkova Street, 2.Location - a new area of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property 219 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 219 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent a room of 219 sq.m. on Repina Street in Grodno.The premises can be used under: tradi…
$1,724
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 56 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 56 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent a room of 56 sq.m. on Repin Street in Grodno.The premises can be used under: trading…
$338
per month
Leave a request
Shop 150 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Shop 150 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
We rent isolated premises on the street. Antonov in the center of Grodno. Location: Republic…
$2,271
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 817 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 817 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 817 m²
Floor 1/1
Rent a maintenance station on Publishing Street, 26A in Grodno.The facility consists of two …
Price on request
Leave a request
