Houses with garden for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
11
Radaskovicki selski Savet
41
Krasnenski selski Savet
32
Alahnovicki selski Savet
23
43 properties total found
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
House with a landscaped plot of 25 acres ❤️A house in a quiet village 45 km from Minsk is wa…
$19,000
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
House in Granicy, Belarus
House
Granicy, Belarus
Area 57 m²
For sale a cozy brick house in ag. Borders (43 km from Moscow, Molodechnen direction)About t…
$27,500
House in Damasy, Belarus
House
Damasy, Belarus
Area 60 m²
It’s time to buy a house 7 miles away. Very good! ❤️ House for demolition or reconstruction …
$16,000
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$23,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the garden partnership "Syabry-83", M…
$8,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a dacha 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the p / t "Praleski" (Molodechny, Grodno…
$13,900
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale dacha in the station "Dubrava" Molodechny district of Minsk region, 34 km from the …
$22,000
House in Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a country house / castle in ST " Heat and quote;. House on 2 floors with balcony wi…
$12,000
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale cottage in the village "Azurny-2008", Krasnensky village Council, Molodechno distri…
$11,500
Cottage in Cyscinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyscinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$450,000
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Spacious house built in 2008 for your friendly family in the picturesque suburb of Molodechn…
$219,000
House in Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in Dubrovo, 40 km…
$41,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
For sale a cozy country house - your perfect corner for relaxation! ❤️ Looking for a place w…
$21,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
It is a good place to sell a house. Outside. Get out of the woods! The house is siding, high…
$18,900
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Warm house on a well-kept plot in the center of Lebedevo ❤️ The house with the possibility o…
$19,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Syabry-83 Dacha is on sale. Of the advantages: a separate brick house 6 * 9 with a kitchen, …
$17,000
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lebedevo, 8 km from Molodechno. It is lo…
$54,000
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent cottage of timber, Molodechnen direction, Bojary train station, garden associatio…
$10,900
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
One-storey cottage is sold, with a total area of 48.0 m2 in the S/K "Diamond". It consists o…
$9,250
House in Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
Area 24 m²
House with a plot of 25 km. from Molodechno and 50 km MKAD ❤️The plot with a log house in a …
$6,500
House in Hazova, Belarus
House
Hazova, Belarus
Area 155 m²
A good good house for sale in the agro-town of Khozhovo!The house is blocky, bricked, two-st…
$57,500
House in Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale house from a log house in a picturesque place! Located in Molodechnensky district, …
$10,000
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Warm house with a plot of 23 acres in 500 m from Molodechno ❤️The house in the village of Me…
$33,900
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 152 m²
House with gas heating and bath in the village of Vytropovshchyna! ❤️ Excellent house fully …
$59,900
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
House under finishing 4 km from Molodechno ❤️ Modern cozy and warm one-storey house is a rea…
$34,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
For sale a cozy two-storey cottage 40 km from Minsk in the village "Syabry-83", Molodechno d…
$10,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 32 m²
For sale garden house in ST "Health-4GKB" (Olekhnovichsky S/S). The garden house is located …
$5,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 104 m²
REST + HEALTH.Heading for Cancer. From Stone Hill 43 km asphalt to the dacha.PART.The territ…
$22,700
