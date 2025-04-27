Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Maladzyechna District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Maladzyechna
11
Radaskovicki selski Savet
41
Krasnenski selski Savet
32
Alahnovicki selski Savet
23
40 properties total found
House in Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lebedzeuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
Cottage in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Cottage
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 199 m²
Two houses in the 4th district Molodechno ❤️ Do you want to live in a comfortable house in a…
$149,900
House in Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Masocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 170 m²
❤️For sale cottage in 55 km. from MKAD in Molodechensk direction ‼️The cottage is in CT Meat…
$23,000
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 156 m²
For sale a good house in Molodechno, Radoshkovichskaya str. Excellent two-storey cozy house …
$119,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale a dacha 30 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the p / t "Praleski" (Molodechny, Grodno…
$13,900
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 94 m²
House in a beautiful place with a gazebo, garage! ❤️A house with three living rooms, all com…
$70,000
House in Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
For sale a country house / castle in ST " Heat and quote;. House on 2 floors with balcony wi…
$12,000
Cottage in Cyscinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cyscinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$450,000
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Spacious house built in 2008 for your friendly family in the picturesque suburb of Molodechn…
$219,000
House in Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
Area 71 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with a land plot in Dubrovo, 40 km…
$41,900
House in Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Garadocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
A cottage by the forest with a bath and a garage ❤️Cozy log house with the possibility of ex…
$10,900
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Warm house on a well-kept plot in the center of Lebedevo ❤️ The house with the possibility o…
$19,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Virtual tour on PC watch here! One-level residential building with an area of 120 square met…
$54,000
House in Lebadzeva, Belarus
House
Lebadzeva, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lebedevo, 8 km from Molodechno. It is lo…
$54,000
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Excellent cottage of timber, Molodechnen direction, Bojary train station, garden associatio…
$10,900
House in Cysc, Belarus
House
Cysc, Belarus
Area 365 m²
We're offering a house in P.C. Minsk region., Molodechnensky district, 48 km from MKAD. A t…
$67,000
House in Hazova, Belarus
House
Hazova, Belarus
Area 155 m²
A good good house for sale in the agro-town of Khozhovo!The house is blocky, bricked, two-st…
$57,500
2 room house in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
A ready-to-use two-level house. The first floor is made of blocks (boarded and insulated fro…
$14,900
House in Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
House
Vidzeuscyna, Belarus
Area 77 m²
For sale house from a log house in a picturesque place! Located in Molodechnensky district, …
$10,000
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 152 m²
House with gas heating and bath in the village of Vytropovshchyna! ❤️ Excellent house fully …
$59,900
House in Berazinskae, Belarus
House
Berazinskae, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Brick house in ag. Berezinsky with furniture ready for living ❤️Cozy house with all communic…
$34,000
House in Markava, Belarus
House
Markava, Belarus
Area 185 m²
Great brick house for a large family on the shore of the lake ❤️A spacious house with a gara…
$18,900
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Looking for privacy and relaxation? Meet your perfect dacha! For sale a good cottage in the…
$20,000
House in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Dacha ST Green Dubravushka in the style of the house A-frame, 40 km from Moscow, Molodechno …
$4,990
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 119 m²
In Radoshkovichi, in a unique and promising place, a house with farm buildings and all commu…
$49,000
House in Hazova, Belarus
House
Hazova, Belarus
Area 95 m²
Nice house with all the amenities in Ag.Khozhovo ❤️ Spacious house for sale in the heart of …
$42,000
House in Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Krasnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Cozy house in the village of Usha - your idyll in nature! ❤️ For sale a beautiful house in t…
$29,500
House in Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 131 m²
The house in the city is completely ready to live!! ❤️ For sale a new house with a large gar…
$101,900
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale house, ag. Olekhnovichi, Molodechnenskoye, for example, 32 km from MKABBis a house …
$140,000
House in Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Alahnovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 167 m²
Dacha in three levels (166.9 sq.m.) in a picturesque place in ST "Rodnik-12". Olekhnovici ra…
$54,900
