Houses for sale in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Cottage in Curli, Belarus
Cottage
Curli, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Two-storey cottage with excellent location! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the suburb of Molodechno, it …
$106,900
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
A cozy block-brick cottage near G. Young and a plot of 4 acres. ❤️ A country house with a re…
$16,500
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ An excellent option for both giving and permanent residence or …
$16,500
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Spacious house built in 2008 for your friendly family in the picturesque suburb of Molodechn…
$219,000
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Cozy house in Boyar: your perfect country corner! ❤️ Cozy house for sale in the picturesque …
$23,900
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
House under finishing 4 km from Molodechno ❤️ Modern cozy and warm one-storey house is a rea…
$34,900
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Cozy cottage near the forest just 10 km from Molodechno! ❤️A great option for those who drea…
$16,500
House in Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
Area 152 m²
House with gas heating and bath in the village of Vytropovshchyna! ❤️ Excellent house fully …
$59,900
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
Cozy house with gas heating 4 km from Molodechno ❤️ A well-kept house with a very convenient…
$25,500
House in Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Curleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 14 m²
Cozy cottage 10 km from Molodechno ❤️A cottage with a refined plot will be an ideal holiday …
$13,500
House in Nasilava, Belarus
House
Nasilava, Belarus
Area 126 m²
House with excellent location ❤️For sale a cozy house in a beautiful place with a plot of 19…
$59,900
