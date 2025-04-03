Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
House in Rajouka, Belarus
House
Rajouka, Belarus
Area 143 m²
House by the river in the style of chalet! village Raevka Molodechnensky districtHouse (cann…
$58,000
House in cysc, Belarus
House
cysc, Belarus
Area 365 m²
We're offering a house in P.C. Minsk region., Molodechnensky district, 48 km from MKAD. - A …
$67,000
Cottage in cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
Area 174 m²
This is a house you will fall in love with at first sight. The two-storey house is built acc…
$450,000
