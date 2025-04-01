Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
House in Lebedevo, Belarus
House
Lebedevo, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Cozy residential house for sale in the agro-town of Lebedevo, 8 km from Molodechno. It is lo…
$54,000
Leave a request
House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Modern house with a bath 133 square meters 5 km from Molodechno ❤️ Are you looking for a pla…
$60,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
$14,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Atmospheric country house ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the bustle of the city a…
$29,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Lebedevo, Belarus
House
Lebedevo, Belarus
Area 70 m²
A house ready for year-round living in the center of Ag. Lebedevo ❤️Spacious house with conv…
$26,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Comfortable cottage on the shore of the lake. ❤️ Cozy cottage, where you can relax from the …
$16,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Malinouscyna, Belarus
House
Malinouscyna, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a cozy, residential house in Malinovshchyna, 9 km from Molodechno.Scenic place!❤️ N…
$29,900
Leave a request

Properties features in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes