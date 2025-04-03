Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in a picturesque corner of nature, in an ecologically clean place, in …
$45,000
House in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 359 m²
The house is for sale in the process of reconstruction at the finishing and taste finishing …
Price on request
1 room apartment in conki, Belarus
1 room apartment
conki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale is a cozy 1-room apartment with modern, high-quality eurorenovation, located at the…
$41,500
House in Sieuruki, Belarus
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
Area 41 m²
For sale is a one-storey log house located in the village "Sevruki" Chenkovsky with / c on S…
$15,500
House in Sieuruki, Belarus
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
Area 389 m²
For sale a large landscaped residential house in Sevruki at the address: Sevruki, Priozernay…
$105,000
