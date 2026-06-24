Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homyel Region
  4. Residential
  5. Garage

Residential properties with garage for sale in Homyel Region, Belarus

;
Homyel
87
Mazyr
12
Rechytsa
6
Prybytkauski sielski Saviet
7
Show more
10 properties total found
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 59 m²
On sale one-storey log house with a total area of 69.1 square meters in the Soviet district …
$49,000
Leave a request
House in Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hrabauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale a cozy garden house with an attic and a bath in the cooperative "Gomiy" Gomel distr…
$8,929
Leave a request
in Homyel, Belarus
Homyel, Belarus
Area 49 m²
On sale 43/100 shares of one-storey log house in the center of Gomel, Tsiolkovsky St., 18. T…
$39,357
Leave a request
Value OneValue One
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 246 m²
House and garages for sale in GomelAddress: Gomel region, Gomel, Polesskaya str., 57AArea: 2…
$220,000
Leave a request
House in Dobrush, Belarus
House
Dobrush, Belarus
Area 84 m²
For sale a cozy house with a plot in the city of Dobrush on Krylova Street. Good location, q…
$15,161
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 88 m²
Contract number with the agency 36/1 from 2026-03-30
$35,357
Leave a request
TekceTekce
House in Pieramoha, Belarus
House
Pieramoha, Belarus
Area 204 m²
For sale a good, spacious and cozy house in the immediate vicinity of Gomel with a plot of 1…
$242,571
Leave a request
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Spacious 2-storey house in Gomel.If you are looking for a cozy and spacious apartment near t…
$111,179
Leave a request
House in Cahielnia, Belarus
House
Cahielnia, Belarus
Area 154 m²
House for sale in Tsagelnya, 5 km from Mr. Kristal in the Chernihiv direction. It is possibl…
$35,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Rahachow, Belarus
Cottage
Rahachow, Belarus
Area 257 m²
Exclusive cottage in the heart of the city! Your personal five-star oasis in the city center…
$253,000
Leave a request

Property types in Homyel Region

apartments
houses

Properties features in Homyel Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go