Residential properties for sale in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus

2 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale there is a two-bedroom apartment of new layout, located Mr. Youth 63A, in the city …
$26,000
House in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
House
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Area 93 m²
We offer for sale a 2-storey house on Komsomolskaya Street in Svetlogorsk, Gomel region, loc…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
Available for sale three-bedroom apartment located per. Starting D. 16 in the city of Svetlo…
$16,000
2 bedroom apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment is located in Svetlogorsk, on 6 Azalov Street._______________Convenient second…
$20,000
2 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer for sale, 2-bedroom apartment located at Veresnevsky Passage 13, in Svetlogorsk in …
$14,500
3 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/9
We offer for sale, a 3-room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Gomel region, located at ul. Lunachars…
$25,000
3 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
On sale three-bedroom apartment, located on the street 50 years of October, 22, incity of Sv…
$25,000
2 room apartment in Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svietlahоrsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
$20,000
