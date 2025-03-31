Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Ulukauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Biarozki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biarozki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment with a large room - 20.4 sq.m and kitchen -12 sq.m There is a loggia, with a conv…
$25,500
House in Pieramoha, Belarus
House
Pieramoha, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Victory over routine: your new home in the elite village of “Victory”!Imagine waking up in t…
$55,500
House in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 139 m²
A single -story log house without a finish with a block extension, with a large cellar and a…
$18,500
Properties features in Ulukauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

