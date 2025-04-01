Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kalinkavichy, Belarus

House in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
$19,000
3 room apartment in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
A 3-room apartment is sold without repair in the city of Kalinkovichi along the street 60 ye…
$27,000
4 room apartment in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-room apartment in neat living condition with a total area of 81.9 m2, located at …
$31,900
3 room apartment in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
A 3-commander apartment for 58.76 m2 is sold in residential in Kalinkovichi along Podolskaya…
$19,900
House in Kalinkavichy, Belarus
House
Kalinkavichy, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale log one-storey house with a total area of 75.9 m2, located at the address: Kalinkov…
$19,000
