Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Barscouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 183 m²
Spacious cottage for sale in ST "Krinichny", Borshchevsky S / S, Rechitsky district Gom.obl …
$52,000
Leave a request
Room in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Room
Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 420 m²
Floor 3/3
It is proposed to buy the existing Agro estate « Golden stream» The estate is located 25 km …
$400,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Barscouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes