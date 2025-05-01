Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rechytsa
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rechytsa, Belarus

apartments
18
houses
9
27 properties total found
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 91 m²
$34,200
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on the street. Mira, 3 in the city of Rechi…
$30,500
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 7/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of a small family type, located on Dostoevsky Street,…
$9,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a blocked residential building on Valentina Street in Rech…
$15,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 78 m²
We offer a one -story brick building for sale or exchange, located along a green area in the…
$35,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of a small family type, located on Dostoevsky Street,…
$10,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 74 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey residential house located on Dovator Street in Rechitsa. Low-…
$27,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 62 m²
$23,400
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on Mira street, 3 in Rechitsa Rechitsky dis…
$31,500
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located on Panova Street, 9 in the city of Rechits…
$22,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Soviet, 117 in the city of Rec…
$16,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a two -room apartment for sale, located on the street. Chapaeva, 72 In the city of …
$10,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment. The rooms are separate. Repairs were made in the bathroom,…
$19,000
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2/9
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment located on the street. Snezhkova, 29 in the city o…
$26,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in a residential building on Sydko Street in Rechitsa, Gomel …
$26,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 66 m²
We offer for sale a single-storey residential house located on the street. Turchinsky in Rec…
$23,000
Apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
Apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale 2/3 of a share in a residential wooden house on Karl Marx Street in Rechit…
$11,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for sale an apartment in a blocked residential building located on Chapayeva Street…
$7,500
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale or exchange a three-room apartment located on the street. Energy, 3 in the…
$38,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Neftyanikov, 62A in the city o…
$18,000
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on Naumova street, 24 in Rechitsa Rechitsky…
$39,500
2 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a two-room apartment located on Dostoevsky Street, 27 in the city of Rechi…
$25,500
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 45 m²
We offer for sale a part of a one-storey brick residential building located on Sydko Street …
$20,000
House in Rechytsa, Belarus
House
Rechytsa, Belarus
Area 117 m²
We offer for sale a one-storey brick residential house on Aurora Street in Rechitsa, Gomel r…
$80,000
1 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/9
We offer for sale a one-room apartment located on the street. Karl Marx 23 in the town of Re…
$19,000
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/5
We offer for sale or exchange a three-room apartment located on Rokossovsky street, 18 in th…
$26,000
3 room apartment in Rechytsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rechytsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer for sale a three-room apartment located on the street. Snezhkova, 26 in the city of…
$25,000
