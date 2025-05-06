Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Tirana Municipality, Albania

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
$620,657
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lunder, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lunder, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
$924,420
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
“Rolling Hills” 2 Residence will offer spaces and stunning views of the surrounding area, ve…
$1,52M
