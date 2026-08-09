Villas for sale in Vlora, Albania

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Villas in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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Orikum
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36 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kanine, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kanine, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa With Private Garden For Sale In Kanine Vlore, Albanian Riviera. Rising on the hills ju…
$345,941
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
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Villa in Orikum, Albania
Villa
Orikum, Albania
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 2-STOREY BUILDING FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 💰 PRICE: 400,000 EURO 📐 Property details…
$465,472
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DES Real Estate
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 2 000 m²
An elegant villa is offered for sale and rent, located on a 2000m² plot, with 500m² certifie…
$1,42M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
✅ Price: 180,000 Euros ✅ Location: Behind the Kanine Castle, Vlore ✅ Construction area: 210m…
$211,398
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,982
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Habita
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Villa 6 rooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 6 rooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
🔑🌊 2-STORY VILLA FOR SALE – ON THE PLANE / COLD WATER, VLORA. 🌅 PANORAMIC FRONTAL VIEW FR…
$559,856
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DES Real Estate
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Villa in Kanine, Albania
Villa
Kanine, Albania
$325,211
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Agency
Habita
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa in Orikum, Albania
Villa
Orikum, Albania
Area 235 m²
🏘 2-STOREY BUILDING FOR SALE IN ORIKUM, VLORA 🌊 💰 Price: 235,000 euros / total 📐 Prope…
$273,123
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DES Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa Under Construction For Sale In Radhimë, Vlorë. Private Swimming Pool, Private V…
$694,001
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Albania Property Group
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the best of Vlorë living in this beautiful new villa, perfectly located in the he…
$265,976
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Habita
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
$1,394
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Habita
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 3-STORY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING WITH UNITS FOR SALE IN THE AIRPORT FIELD, VLORA 💶 PRICE: €…
$520,713
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DES Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Vlora, Albania, in this stunning three-story vill…
$2,904
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Habita
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 209 m²
🏡 2-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE IN UJI I TOHTA, VLORA 📍 (Former workers' camp) 💰 PRICE: 230,…
$269,561
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DES Real Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN FUSHA E DRUVE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 250,000 EURO/TOTAL 📍 Loca…
$293,040
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN FUSHA E DRUVE, VLORA. 💶 Price: 170,000 Euro/Total 📍 Loca…
$198,007
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DES Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Radhime, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Radhime, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
New Luxury Villa In Radhimë, Vlora Albania - Private Pool And Walking Distance To The Sea. P…
$678,250
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Agency
Albania Property Group
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Novosele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Novosele, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
🆕🏘 2-STOREY VILLA FOR SALE IN NOVOSELË, VLORË. 💶 Price: 185,000 Euro/Total 📍 Location:…
$216,539
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DES Real Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$1,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
The villa is located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Albanian coast. Situated i…
$636,662
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Private House With Two Floors For Sale In Vlore City, Albanian Riviera. Perfectly loc…
Price on request
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
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Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Experience the epitome of luxury living in Vlora, Albania, in this stunning three-story vill…
$937,313
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 542 m²
🏡 4-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE NEAR BRICK FACTORY, VLORA 💶 Price: €742,000 📐 Construction a…
$863,009
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

Properties features in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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