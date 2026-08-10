Villas for sale in Bashkia Durres, Albania

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Villas in Bashkia Durres, Albania

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106 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 3/3
Vilë Elitare me Pishinë Private – Turquoise Marina, Hamallaj | Gjiri i Lalzit Në zemër të T…
$882,149
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 496 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: 2-story villa in one of the quietest and greenest areas known as "Vila e Zogut". T…
$290,920
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Individual villa for sale with 2 floors above ground and 1 basement floor. -Land area: 597 …
$1,51M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/2
Strategically located on the beach of Lalezi Bay, it is the largest project of its kind, not…
$873,531
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 10 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 10 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Area 421 m²
A three-story villa in the Plazh area is for sale. It could be used for business purposes. T…
$445,120
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Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Čeština, Italiano, Українська, Hrvatski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
3-STORY VILLA FOR SALE IN ARAPAJ – SEA VIEW 📍 Arapaj 🏡 3-story residential villa 📐 Co…
$460,178
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina - Lalezi Bay! The Turquoise Marina complex is located in…
$220,130
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa
Ishem, Albania
$794,652
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina Residence. The villa has a surface area of 291.4m2, of wh…
$935,261
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 792 m²
Number of floors 6
The building is located in Durres Hospital, has a construction footprint of 138 m2 and a con…
$378,064
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
OPPORTUNITY - Villas for sale at Turquoise Marina - Lalëzit Bay! The Turquoise Marina compl…
$297,001
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Individual villas at Turquoise Marina for sale! Modern T3 type villa for sale, part of the …
$484,317
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Private 2-story house for sale near the Shenavlash supervision, Durrës! - Land area: 237 …
$192,007
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 9 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
🏡 I sold the fourth villa in Shcalnure, Durres📍 Quiet and strategically located in Shkalnure…
$565,040
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
In one of Albania's most prestigious residences – San Pietro Resort, we present this unique …
$2,10M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
🌿 LIVE WITH COMFORT, PRIVACY & TRANQUILITY – LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN RRASHBULL, DURRËS I…
$520,248
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer individual villas for sale at Turquoise Marina. The villa is a two-story building w…
$576,531
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina - Lalezi Bay! The Turquoise Marina complex is located …
$347,057
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Hamallaj, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Hamallaj, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 2/2
The villa has a surface area of 131 m2 and a plot area of 326 m2. It has a dedicated parking…
$464,719
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina Residence. The villa has a surface area of 511.71m2, of w…
$1,61M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 2-Story Villa for Sale in Neighborhood 17, Durrës If you are looking for a comfortable …
$232,959
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale, designed for maximum comfort and a modern lifestyle. The property is…
$1,75M
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Agency
Al Imobiliare
Languages
English
Villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa
Ishem, Albania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Luxury Villa with Swimming Pool in “Lura 3” Complex, Lalzit Bay 💶 Price: €550,0…
$640,502
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under cons…
$768,708
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 679 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling an individual villa with a yard, in the "Turquoise Marina" Complex! Turquo…
$1,47M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under const…
$850,237
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 597 m²
Number of floors 2
Individual villa for sale with 2 floors above ground and 1 basement floor. -Land area: 59…
$1,51M
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Properties features in Bashkia Durres, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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