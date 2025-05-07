Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Albania

Vlora
7
Himare
14
Southern Albania
23
Northern Albania
50
8 properties total found
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 3
Masted villa in Golemia ✅️ It has a building area of ​​370 m2. ✅️ Plot area 350 m2. …
$593,312
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$989,261
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 524 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa for Sale in the New District of Durrës! Building Area: 372 m² Land Area…
$865,914
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive First-Line Villa in Lura 3 Complex – Your Dream of Luxurious Seaside Living! We…
$911,630
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 4
Villa   300 meters from the sea in the area of ​​the city of Durres. 3 floors + garage 0 flo…
$686,559
Villa 7 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 7 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
The villa is located in a very good area of ​​the city of Durres near the court and is very …
$666,483
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 439 m²
Luxury Villa in Durrës – Perfect Blend of Comfort and Investment! We present to you a mag…
$523,925
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 3
LUXURY VILLA FOR SALE IN UJI TE FTOHTE, VLORA The villa is located in one of the most sou…
$572,730
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English

