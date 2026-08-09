Villas for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

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Villas in Northern Albania, Albania

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Bashkia Durres
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Bashkia Shijak
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98 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Vilë individuale në Turquoise Marina për shitje! Në një nga rezidencat më ekskluzive bregde…
$599,631
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
VILE TE TURQUOISE MARINA -GJIRI I LALEZIT! Kompleksi Turquoise Marina ndodhet në zonën e Gj…
$339,022
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
🏡 2-STORY VILLA + ATTIC FOR SALE | HEKURUDHA BEACH, DURRËS 🌊 📍 Location: Hekurudha Beach,…
$323,710
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/5
Villa for sale at Turquoise Marina Physical area 108m2 Veranda area 11m2 Yard area 90.34m2 T…
$319,135
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under const…
$850,237
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under cons…
$768,708
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 518 m²
Number of floors 3
For Sale: 3-storey Villa in Lagjja 17 area (Lagjja 17), Durrës — separate entrances on each …
$313,653
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Durrës County, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Durrës County, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive! Luxury Villa For Sale at Iliria Modern Beach with Spa, Rooftop, and Pool – Premiu…
$4,59M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 PRIVATE HOUSE FOR SALE NEAR DURRËS CITY CENTER 📍 Located behind the Prefecture, on Gjer…
$138,231
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Floor 2/2
"DIAMOND HILL RESIDENCE" is located on the hill of Durrës Currilove, it offers stunning view…
$640,590
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Individual villas at Turquoise Marina for sale! Modern T3 type villa for sale, part of the …
$484,317
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa
Ishem, Albania
$1,07M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 679 m²
Number of floors 2
We are selling an individual villa with a yard, in the "Turquoise Marina" Complex! Turquo…
$1,47M
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Agency
Century 21 Oksford
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina Residence. The villa has a surface area of 291.4m2, of wh…
$935,261
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
OPPORTUNITY - Villas for sale at Turquoise Marina - Lalëzit Bay! The Turquoise Marina compl…
$297,001
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Area 792 m²
Number of floors 6
The building is located in Durres Hospital, has a construction footprint of 138 m2 and a con…
$378,064
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale in Turquoise Marina Residence. The villa has a surface area of 511.71m2, of w…
$1,61M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 1 bedroom in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 1 bedroom
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
$511,841
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: 2-floor Villa in Spitalle area (Spitalle), Durrës — fully furnished, 5 bedrooms …
$290,420
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
Villa with pool in Turquoise Marina for sale! In this complex we have individual 3-story vi…
$815,296
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Villa-Guesthouse in Gjiri i Lalëzit area (Gjiri i Lalëzit), Durrës — 3 bedrooms, p…
$638,923
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/2
Villas for sale at Turquoise Marina! The Turquoise Marina complex is located in the Lalëz B…
$605,648
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa for sale with a yard at Lalzit Bay in Hamallaj. It is located at the Torquise Marina c…
$419,295
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLA FOR SALE IN "PORTO LALZI"! "Porto Lalzi" is a residential tourist complex under const…
$566,048
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Story House for Sale near the Beach, Durrës 💰 Price: €190,000 📍 Location: Near the bea…
$223,972
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 10 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 662 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 MULTIFUNCTIONAL BUILDING FOR SALE – IDEAL FOR HOTEL, ASYLUM OR ACCOMMODATION BUSINESS 📍…
$547,831
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Agency
REMIX REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano
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Villa in Ishem, Albania
Villa
Ishem, Albania
$794,652
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ishem, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ishem, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
In one of Albania's most prestigious residences – San Pietro Resort, we present this unique …
$2,10M
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
Private 2-story house for sale near the Shenavlash supervision, Durrës! - Land area: 237 …
$192,007
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for Sale with Sea View in Shkallnur, Durrës 💰 Price: €220,000 📍 Location: Shkallnu…
$258,921
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Properties features in Northern Albania, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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