Villas for sale in Tirana, Albania

3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey villa in Ali Dem for sale! In the Ali Demi area, very close to the Mangalem comple…
$1,75M
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 507 m²
Number of floors 4
4-storey villa near Venue Club for sale! In the Kodrës së Priftit area, near Venue Club, we…
$792,002
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tirana Municipality, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tirana Municipality, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/3
The villa is organized as follows: 1st floor furnished. 107 m2. Living room, 1 bedroom, 1 b…
$291,584
Properties features in Tirana, Albania

