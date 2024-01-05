Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Central Albania, Albania

Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrele, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrele, Albania
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
In one of the most sought-after residences in the city of Tirana, near TEG, we offer luxury …
€850,000
Villa 5 rooms in good condition in Petrele, Albania
Villa 5 rooms in good condition
Petrele, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
A twin Villa for sale on a 1200 m square land plot, two villas of 430m square each, two floo…
€550,000
