Villas for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
📍 Villa for Sale in an Elite Residence in Golem – 800m from the Sea 🌊✨ In the heart of Go…
$853,718
Villa 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Luxury Villa in a Gated Community with 24/7 Security! Features: Land area: 450 m² …
$733,915
Villa 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in a newly built residence in the Golem area. The villa is organized in…
$311,025
Villa in Golem, Albania
Villa
Golem, Albania
Area 294 m²
Unique Villa in a Residence, Just 50 Meters from the Sea! This villa offers a unique and …
$369,103
Villa in Golem, Albania
Villa
Golem, Albania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey villa for sale in Golem Durres, in the Residence "Dream Village", only 150m from th…
$353,651
