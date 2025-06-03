Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Himare, Albania

16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
✅ Price: 1,200,000 Euro ✅ Location: Green Coast, Palasa ✅ Godine area: 180m2 ✅ Plot area: 31…
$1,25M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 6 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 565 m²
Floor 3/3
🏡 VILË LUKSOZE NË SHITJE – GREEN COAST 2, PALASË, SHQIPERI. 💶 Çmimi: 1,824,922 €📍 Vendndodhj…
$2,09M
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale in "Borgo Bello" Residence, Drimadhes: Your Coastal Paradise We offer for…
$920,218
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Story Villa with Pool in Dhermi: Your Dream Home by the Sea We are offering for sale …
$811,957
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$1,03M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredible…
$1,02M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredible…
$1,47M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Green Coast 1, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredib…
$1,47M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$1,28M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
INDIVIDUAL VILLAS IN GREEN COAST 2 VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Co…
$1,28M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa in Green Coast, Palasa: An Exclusive Investment in the Heart of the Albanian Ri…
$2,71M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 2/2
🏡 SHITET VILE LUKSOZE – GREEN COAST 2, PALASË, SHQIPERI. 💶 Çmimi: 936,770 €📍 Vendndodhja: Gr…
$1,07M
Habita
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blen…
$1,02M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
Villa in Dhermi, Albania
Villa
Dhermi, Albania
Area 259 m²
Luxury Villa with Pool in Drimadhes, Dhermi: Your Ideal Seaside Home Discover an exceptio…
$757,827
Villa 2 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Big Twin Villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a wonderful combination of luxury and natu…
$1,66M
NEXT REAL ESTATE
English
