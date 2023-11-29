Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Southern Albania

Residential properties for sale in Southern Albania, Albania

Vlora
289
Orikum
17
Himare
10
Bashkia Sarande
8
Sarande
6
Bashkia Selenice
4
Selenice
3
475 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Fier, Albania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fier, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
Great apartment near city center, school and market!
€65,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Vlora, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 9/9
Apartment is located in 9 floor of a new building on second line of Lungomare only 50 meters…
€185,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 57 m²
Floor 8
Good opportunity for rent, the apartment is given empty and you can model it as you wish wit…
€180
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 129 m²
Floor 7
Sale! Apartment 2+2+1 in Vlore! The apartment is located on the 7th floor of a 10-storey bui…
€173,600
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
For Sale! Apartment 1+1 in Vlora! Apartments are located in the city, in a residential and d…
€45,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive Sale! This cozy 1+1 apartment in Vlora city, Albania is a great investment opportu…
€81,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 40 m²
Floor 6
Discover a stunning 1+1 apartment for sale in Vlora city, Albania. This compact yet exquisit…
€104,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
The 1+1 apartment in Vlora, Albania is conveniently located in the city center, just a 3-min…
€300
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located in one of the best and most requested zones of Vlore . Located jus…
€300
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Luxury apartmant at first floor at a private house for long term rent,recently furnished loc…
€350
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 130 m²
Floor 7
The apartment is located on the central boulevard of the city of Vlora, total 130 square met…
€109,000
Leave a request
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 305 m²
The villa is located high in the mountains, the final destination on the road Nice view very…
€212,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 111 m²
Floor 3
For sale in Vlora, Albania, is a spacious 2+1 apartment situated in the prime location of th…
€168,500
Leave a request
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 402 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area of the city of Vlore. Total three floors, a garage, a p…
€162,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
For rent! Studio in Lungomare Vlore! Studio 50 sq m is located on the 3rd floor. There is a …
€200
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
***.EXCLUSIVE SALE!!Apartment 2+1 for sale near Marina Bay Luxury Resort ,Vlora.Optimal loca…
€121,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 2 + 1, located in the hospital on the 3rd floor . The apartment is organized in 2 …
€56,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
Apartment 2 + 1 located in the new area of Vlora, near the future yacht port. Continuation o…
€120,000
Leave a request
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 500 m²
Become owners of a luxury villa in the most promising city of Albania - Vlora. Four-storey …
€798,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
€133,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 74 m²
Floor 6
Apartment 1+1  on the sixth floor of a new and contemporary building equipped with a service…
€74,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 2 + 1 located in the area of Skela, a total of 100 m2, has a certificate of owners…
€300
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located on the first line of the coast, it has a total area of 60 m2. There…
€300
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for long-term rent. With stunning views of Vlora and the sea. It consists of two r…
€300
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 114 m²
Floor 5
A  spacious two bedroom apartment for sale,ideally located in Flamingo complex which is also…
€200,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is on the 6 floor, located in one of the most favorite areas of Vlora 2 min wa…
€200
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 39 m²
Floor 8
The apartment is located in a very popular area of Vlora, just a minute away from the promen…
€150
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
1 + 1 apartment for rent in one of the most sought after areas of the city. Perfect location…
€300
Leave a request
House in Vlora, Albania
House
Vlora, Albania
Area 150 m²
Villa for rent~with an amazing sea and city view,located on a hill in the Cold Water area.15…
€500
Leave a request
Apartment in Vlora, Albania
Apartment
Vlora, Albania
Area 97 m²
Floor 6
Apartment 2+1 for long term rent in a perfect location,in the begining of Lungomare promenad…
€350
Leave a request

Property types in Southern Albania

apartments
houses

Properties features in Southern Albania, Albania

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir