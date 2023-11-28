Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Orikum, Albania

apartments
16
17 properties total found
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 144 m²
Floor 3
Apartmant in Orikum for sale in one of the areas that is experiencing rapid development, esp…
€137,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 93 m²
Floor 3
New project,it will be finished on summer 2024,it located in center of Orikum 5 minutes from…
€102,300
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 97 m²
Floor 5
2 bedrooms apartment in Orikum for sale in good and quiet area,beautiful mountain and sea vi…
€72,500
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
Apartment 1+1 with garden for sale,located in a new building with parking space in Orikum,on…
€63,750
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
Best Apartamant in Orikum Vlore,sea side view,not to far form the see,1+1,sunlight all the t…
€58,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 1+1  for sale in  Orikum,only 5 minutes away from the sea.It is located in the 4th…
€66,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Orikum, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour in Orikum, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with Online tour
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
€48,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view in Orikum, Albania
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with mountain view
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5
€57,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 61 m²
Floor 5
Apartment for sale in Orikum, located in the center of the city and very close to the sea. T…
€63,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 54 m²
Floor 4
New complex under construction located in the center of Orikum ,only 3 minutes away from the…
€45,900
House in Orikum, Albania
House
Orikum, Albania
Area 383 m²
Three storey villa for sale located in Orikum,in a quiet area only 5 minutes away from the s…
€400,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
Two bedroom apartment on the second floor of a new building in Orikum. The apartment has an …
€72,000
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located very close to the sea in a very quiet area. With a large parking av…
€71,400
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located very close to the sea in a very quiet area. With a large parking av…
€68,250
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located very close to the sea in a very quiet area. With a large parking av…
€60,900
Apartment in Orikum, Albania
Apartment
Orikum, Albania
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located very close to the sea in a very quiet area. With a large parking av…
€60,900
Properties features in Orikum, Albania

