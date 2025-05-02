Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Himare, Albania

Himare
55
55 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjilek, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$101,785
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
INDIVIDUAL VILLAS IN GREEN COAST 2 VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Co…
$1,28M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great bl…
$811,194
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Floor 1
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first floor o…
$374,468
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Leave a request
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Big Twin Villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a wonderful combination of luxury and natu…
$1,66M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$170,918
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Santorini 2 Residence (Village Square) is located just 180m from the coastline. It is a mode…
$293,815
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Santorini 2 Residence (Village Square) is located just 180m from the coastline. It is a mode…
$435,739
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$137,018
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Jale, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Jale, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive 2+1 Apartment with Sea Views in "Jal y Mar" Residence, Jale: A Prime Investment in…
$664,614
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-Story Villa with Pool in Dhermi: Your Dream Home by the Sea We are offering for sale …
$811,957
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$1,03M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Apartment in Dhermi, Albania
Apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5
Discover your perfect getaway in southern Albania with this beautiful 2+1 apartment located …
$252,265
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Gjilek, Albania
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 450 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$852,931
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Santorini 2 Residence (Village Square) is located just 180m from the coastline. It is a mode…
$350,885
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/6
2+1 apartment for sale in Himare. It is located on the 2nd floor of a building with an eleva…
$157,198
Villa 2 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blend of luxury and nature, with incredible…
$1,02M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Himare, Albania
Villa 3 bedrooms
Himare, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is designed to naturally connect with the …
$1,28M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dhermi, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Super apartment for sale in Dhermi. One of the most preferred areas in the southern area, wh…
$589,795
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$322,972
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Palase, Albania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Palase, Albania
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 317 m²
VILLA FOR SALE IN GREEN COAST, PALASE The villa in Green Coast, Palasa, offers a great blen…
$1,02M
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gjilek, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$180,734
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Drimadhe, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Drimadhe, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For Sale: 2 Studio Apartments & 1+1 Apartment with Parking Space at "Santorini" Complex, Dhe…
$682,044
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Apartment in Dhermi, Albania
Apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
Apartment 3+1+2 at Santorini Residence in Dhermi! Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Vi…
$287,270
1 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$191,173
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Himare, Albania
3 bedroom apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the best of Southern Albania in this stunning 2-story villa in Palasë, Dhermi. Lo…
$1,08M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Dhermi, Albania
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 4
4-studios for sale at Santorini Residence with a total area of 124 m2 Located on Drymades Be…
$376,565
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
DISCOVER THE ESSENCE OF LUXURY LIVING IN DHRMI Nestled in the stunning hills of Dhërmi, wit…
$230,009
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dhermi, Albania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
$65,306
