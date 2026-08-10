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Residential properties for sale in Berat Municipality, Albania

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Berat Municipality, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Berat Municipality, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 3
3-storey villa in Berat for sale! At the entrance to Berat, a 3-storey villa is offered, su…
$384,354
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Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Berat Municipality, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Berat Municipality, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 1
🏛️ Antique House in the Berat Castle for Sale In one of the most unique and historic areas o…
$267,078
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Investment Realty Group IRG
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Français, Svenska, Slovenščina, Italiano, Türkçe, Hrvatski, Crnogorski, Dutch
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