Residential properties for sale in Himare, Albania

apartments
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Dhermi, Albania
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Dermi, for sale duplex, built-up area of 185 m2.  The villa consists of: living room, kitche…
€375,000
Agency
CACTUS | Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment in Himare, Albania
2 room apartment
Himare, Albania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 2/6
2+1 apartment for sale in Himare. It is located on the 2nd floor of a building with an eleva…
€140,000
3 room apartment in Dhermi, Albania
3 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Super apartment for sale in Dhermi. One of the most preferred areas in the southern area, …
€550,000
1 room studio apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 room studio apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 4
Studio for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 22.48 on the 0th floor, next to the w…
€59,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Himare, Albania
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Himare, Albania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/4
Drimadhes, apartment for sale with sea view Unit with balcony, 55 meters 2, 132 thousa…
€132,000
Apartment in Himare, Albania
Apartment
Himare, Albania
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
Studios for sale in Himara, near the sea. The studio has an area of 30.6 m2  and 37.8 m2 of …
€45,900
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Dhermi, Albania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dhermi, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
2+1 apartment for sale in Santorini Residence with an area of 113 m2, located on the second …
€271,200
Apartment in Dhermi, Albania
Apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Area 117 m²
Floor 2
Apartment 3+1+2 at Santorini Residence in Dhermi! Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Vi…
€269,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Palase, Albania
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Palase, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 455 m²
Floor 1
We sell Apartment 2+1+2 in Green Coast Resort. The apartment is located on the first floor o…
€345,000
1 room apartment in Dhermi, Albania
1 room apartment
Dhermi, Albania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
Located on Drymades Beach, the Drymades Village holiday resort consists of a series of terra…
€240,800
