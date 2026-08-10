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Residential properties for sale in Bashkia Fier, Albania

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Levan, Albania
House
Levan, Albania
Area 93 m²
✅ Price: 70,000 Euro ✅ Location: Hoshtime, Vlore ✅ Land area: 300 m2 ✅ Building area: 93 m2 …
$84,109
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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House in Sheq i Madh, Albania
House
Sheq i Madh, Albania
Area 312 m²
🏢 3-STORY BUILDING FOR SALE – SHEQ I MADH, FIER 💰 TOTAL PRICE: 150,000 EURO 📐 Total co…
$175,298
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sheq i Vogel, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 2
clear     1 391 / 5 000 Rezultatet e përkthimit Rezultati i përkthimit 🔑🏘 …
$207,625
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
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Properties features in Bashkia Fier, Albania

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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